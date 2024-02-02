New Delhi, February 2: A significant development has raised concerns among users of Apple products in India. The Indian government has issued a high-risk alert for several Apple devices. This warning is directed at users of iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks for a security issue. These security issues could compromise the privacy and data of users. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), an agency for cybersecurity, has identified vulnerabilities that need immediate attention to prevent any unauthorized access or data breaches.

As per a report by Times Now, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has raised a warning over a high-risk security issue that could affect several Apple devices. The alert, issued on January 31, covers iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch and Apple TV. The threat could allow attackers to gain remote access to these devices, which might lead to unauthorized actions, ransom demands and even data theft. The CERT-In has specifically pointed out the security risk versions, urging users to update their devices for those limited to these software versions. ‘Investors Have No Voting Rights on CEO Change’, Edtech Company Byju’s Says After Statements From Select Investors Calling for Extraordinary General Meeting To Replace CEO Byju Raveendran.

The impact of this security risk is widespread with older devices like the iPhone 6 series, iPad Air 2, and iPod Touch 7th generation. The CERT-In advice is clear for users to update their Apple devices to the latest available software versions to reduce the risks caused by these security flaws. For those whose devices cannot be updated beyond the listed vulnerable versions, the recommendation is to consider switching to newer models that offer better security features. Apple Investing ‘Tremendous’ Amount of Time and Efforts Working on AI, CEO Tim Cook Confirms To Unveil the Development in 2024; Know What To Expect.

Apple Device Software Versions With Security Risk

Apple iOS and iPadOS versions before 15.8.1, 16.7.5, and 17.3.

Apple MacOS Monterey versions before 12.7.3.

Apple macOS Ventura versions before 13.6.4.

Apple macOS Sonomaversions before 14.3.

Apple watchOS versions before 10.3.

Apple tvOS and Safari versions before 17.3.

These security flaws could potentially allow attackers to execute arbitrary code, access sensitive information and bypass security restrictions. This could allow attackers to gain access to the targeted devices.

