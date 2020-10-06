Happy Birthday, Instagram! The photo-sharing app is celebrating its ten years of entertaining and engaging people online ever since its release on October 6, 2010. Having amassed over thousands of active users globally, the app has shifted radically in this decade. From just being a photo-sharing app to introducing so many face filters and recently short-video feature—Reels, the social media platform has evolved significantly. On the 10th anniversary, Instagram was sure to make the celebration bigger. From bringing back the classic icons to introducing the latest features, in this article, we bring you how the photo-sharing app is celebrating its ten years of entertaining and engaging people online. How to Change Language Settings on Instagram & Facebook.

Instagram has given us a lot of opportunities and memories. From #IceBucketChallenge to Priya Prakash Varrier’s wink to ASMR videos and memes and influencers getting a whole new platform to showcase their skills, the photo-sharing app is not about just photo sharing anymore. The application also played a significant role in important conversations such as #MeToo, #ShareWithPride and many more. With each passing day, Instagram has become so much more and a great part of our lives. As we celebrate its 10th birthday, let us check out how the app is marking the occasion. How to Unlink Facebook Account From Instagram in a Couple of Seconds.

Classic Icons

Instagram is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and the app has added an easter egg that lets you change its home screen icon. The icons available include classic Polaroid-style camera designs that were used for the above five years. There are themed variations on the current logo too that includes Pride rainbow colours and monochrome options. Again, the app update also includes another feature—a private map and archive of your stories from the past three years.

Instagram Icons:

Here’s a vid of the secret! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZlRIWWa0s7 — Patrick Kosmowski (@kosmowskipat) October 6, 2020

New Instagram Features

Instagram has also dropped some new feature for users. The new features include Stories Map, Hiding Potentially Offensive Comments and Expanding Nudge Warnings.

Stories Map: It is a private map and calendar of the stories you have shared in the past three years. Through this, you can look back to your memories, share, download and even save these stories to your highlights.

It is a private map and calendar of the stories you have shared in the past three years. Through this, you can look back to your memories, share, download and even save these stories to your highlights. Hiding Potentially Offensive Comments: According to Instagram, this latest feature is on a test. It automatically hides comments similar to others that have been reported. For this feature, users can tap, “view hidden comments” to see the comments. It further noted that comments that violate Instagram’s Community Guidelines would continue to be removed.

According to Instagram, this latest feature is on a test. It automatically hides comments similar to others that have been reported. For this feature, users can tap, “view hidden comments” to see the comments. It further noted that comments that violate Instagram’s Community Guidelines would continue to be removed. Expanding Nudge Warnings: Instagram is expanding its nudge warnings to include an additional warning when people repeatedly attempt to post comments that might be offensive.

Isn’t it exciting? IG turns ten and the way the app is celebrating its anniversary, is truly commendable. The above latest features not only make the app more user friendly, but also making the platform more responsible by taking steps to contain flooding of offensive comments.

