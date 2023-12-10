Highest-Paid CEOs in India: Seven Out of 10 Top Paid Chief Executives Come From IT Sector, Take a Look

Mumbai, December 10: The IT sector dominated the ranking of the highest-paid CEOs in India, with most of the top 10 spots occupied by its leaders. The salaries of the IT executives and managers were staggering compared to other industries. The disclosure of the earnings of Zerodha founders Nikhil and Nithin Kamath sparked a discussion on the high compensation for the top roles in IT and start-ups.

An ET report said the IT sector leaders were among the highest-paid CEOs in India, with 7 of them in the top 10 and their salaries ranging from Rs 29 crore to Rs 82 crore. The analysis of the top 500 companies on the Bombay Stock Exchange revealed that the highest-paid CEOs in India included Thierry Delaporte of Wipro, Sandeep Kalra of Persistent Systems, Nitin Rakesh of Mphasis, Salil Parekh of Infosys, Sudhir Singh of Coforge, CP Gurnani, the outgoing CEO of Tech Mahindra, and Rajesh Gopinath, the former CEO of TCS. Salary Hike at TCS, Tata Power, IHCL: CEOs of Tata Group Companies Rewarded With Up to 62% Increase in Their Salaries, Says Report.

Highest-paid IT CEOs in India:

Thierry Delaporte, the CEO of Wipro, a prominent technology company in India, is the IT giant's chief executive officer and managing director. Wipro, valued at over Rs 93 crore, is a key player in the Indian tech industry. Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys, with a salary package of Rs 56.45 crore, is second on the list of highest-paid CEOs in the IT sector.

Followed by Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani with a total compensation of Rs 30 crore, while former TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinath earned over Rs 29 crore in FY23. Former TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinath and HCL Technologies CEO & MD C Vijayakumar earned Rs 29 crore and Rs 28 crore respectively. The co-founders of Zerodha, Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, also brothers, got Rs 195.4 crore as their combined compensation in fiscal 2022-23 (FY23). As per a report by Entracker.com, the annual remuneration of the Zerodha co-founders and whole-time directors was Rs 72 crore each during FY23. Google Employees ‘Unhappy’ With CEO Sundar Pichai’s Massive Pay Package Amid Layoffs at Alphabet: Report.

The non-IT list includes Pawan Munjal of Hero Motocorp, who took home Rs 99.55 crore in the FY23. Divi's Laboratories CEO Murali K Divi received a salary of Rs 70.49 crore, while Persistent Systems' Sandeep Kalra received a paycheck of Rs 61.66.

