Honor 9A smartphone yet again has been made available for online sale today via Amazon India. This affordable smartphone was launched by the phone maker towards the end of the last month. The interested buyers can get their hands on the device today. The phone comes in two colour options - phantom blue and midnight black. As a reminder, the company launched two smartphones under the Honor 9 series which includes - Honor 9A and Honor 9S. Apart from the two phones, the company also introduced the Honor MagicBook 15 laptop in the country. Honor 9S Featuring a 3,020mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India.

Honor 9A Smartphone (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Launched in India at Rs 9,999, the Honor 9A smartphone competes against the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9. However, the Honor 9S is phone maker's entry-level offering. The device gets a massive 5,000mAh battery. Like the Honor 9S, the Honor 9A also runs on Honor's Magic UI 3.1 on top of Android 10.

The power beast #HONOR9A is back on sale. Grab it now and get cool gifts like Amazon voucher worth Rs. 500, 3 month Hungama Music subscription and more, only on @amazonIN Buy Now: https://t.co/YHWztC9Z0e pic.twitter.com/CVIeDoPi2U — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) August 27, 2020

This budget smartphone from Honor sports a 6.3-inch HD+ Full View Display with a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. It also gets a waterdrop notch housing the selfie camera. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC which is clubbed with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The handset also supports provision to expand internal memory via dedicated microSD card slot up to 512GB.

For photography, the phone packs a triple rear camera module comprising of a 13MP primary sensor assisted by a 5MP super wide-angle, a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera. The phone is backed by a massive 5000 mAh battery and it also gets a fingerprint sensor at the rear.

