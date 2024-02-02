New Delhi, February 2: Honor is gearing up for the anticipated launch of its Honor Choice Watch. This new smartwatch from Honor is also expected to arrive alongside the Honor X9b smartphone. The Honor Choice Watch will likely to come up with unique and advanced functionalities.

As per a report of Gadgets360, Honor is expected to launch the Honor Choice Watch in India soon. The launch of this smartphone is likely to take place alongside the Honor X9b on February 15. This information comes after various leaks that have provided glimpses into what could be expected from this smartphone.

Honor Choice Watch Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Honor Choice Watch is rumoured to be a revised version of the Honor Choice Haylou Watch, which has already made its debut in China, as per a report of 91mobiles. According to speculation, the smartwatch is likely to boast a 1.95 inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 550 nits.

The smartwatch is expected to offer over 100 customisable watch faces, allowing users to personalise their experience. The Honor Choice Watch is likely to come with multiple strap colour options featuring a pin-style buckle and a detachable design for added convenience and style. For durability, the smartwatch is anticipated to come with a 5ATM water resistance rating.

The smartwatch is rumoured to support for over 120 workout modes, along with health monitoring capabilities such as heart rate tracking, blood oxygen level measurement, stress analysis and sleep monitoring. These features are likely to provide a complete overview of the user's health and fitness status.

The Honor Choice Watch is expected to feature a dedicated SOS call button, which is said to be a first for a smartwatch in India. The Honor Choice Watch might also support Bluetooth calling. The battery life of the smart wearable is likely to deliver up to 12 days of usage under normal conditions and nine days in heavy usage mode. However, the Always-on Display (AoD) feature may reduce this to around five days.

