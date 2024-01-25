New Delhi, January 25: HONOR is expected to launch its latest smartphone, the HONOR Magic V2 in Europe. This foldable smartphone is anticipated to make its European launch on January 26. The HONOR Magic V2 is expected to be the slimmest foldable smartphone category.

As per a report by Gizchina, HONOR is rumoured to launch its latest foldable smartphone, the HONOR Magic V2 in Europe on January 26. The HONOR Magic V2's arrival in Europe is highly anticipated following its showcase at IFA Berlin. The launch event is expected to be at the Porsche Experience Center in Leipzig, Germany. Samsung Will Likely Launch Affordable Foldable Smartphone To Fulfill Rising Demand by Fans in Second Half of 2024: Reports.

HONOR Magic V2 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The HONOR Magic V2 is expected to feature a Foldable LTPO OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ support. The resolution of the smartphone might be 2,156 x 2,344 pixels and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. The cover display is also anticipated to be an LTPO OLED with 6.43 inches. The cover display of Magic V2 might have a resolution of 2,376 x 1,060 pixels, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and might be protected by nanocrystal glass 2.0 coating. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and is likely to run Android 14. The smartphone might come in three variants with 16 GB of RAM. The Magic V2 might come with 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of internal storage. Moto G24 Power To Launch in India on January 30: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch.

The HONOR Magic V2 might boast a 50 MP main camera with features such as Optical Image Stabilization, PDAF and Laser AF. The smartphone might also include a 20 MP telephoto lens and a 50 MP ultrawide camera with a 16 MP front camera. The Magic V2 might also be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 66W wired HONOR SuperCharge. The smartphone is also expected to feature stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 7, IR Blaster and NFC. The HONOR Magic V2 might also come in Silk Black, Black, Silk Purple, and Gold colour options. As per multiple reports, the Magic V2 is expected to come with a price of Euro 1,999.

