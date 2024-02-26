New Delhi, February 26: Honor, a brand known for its innovative technology, has launched its two new devices, the Honor MagicBook Pro 16 laptop and the HONOR Pad 9 at MWC 2024. The Honor MagicBook Pro 16 and the HONOR Pad 9 is expected to have the latest features and specifications to enhance the performance of its devices.

As per a report of Gizmochina, Honor has launched the Honor MagicBook Pro 16 and the HONOR Pad 9 at MWC 2024. The HONOR Pad 9 starts at a price of EUR 349 (approximately Rs 31,000). Customers can also choose to purchase it with or without a keyboard accessory. The tablet is available in two colour options: Space Grey and Cyan Lake, as per a report of Gizmochina. Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor at MWC 2024: Check Price, Specifications and Features of Xiaomi 14 Series Smartphones.

Honor MagicBook Pro 16 Specifications and Features

As per reports, the Honor MagicBook Pro 16 is an AI-powered laptop that boasts a 16-inch high-resolution display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The MagicBook Pro 16 comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. The latest laptop from Honor is expected to have 32GB RAM and 1TB storage. The laptop comes with a metal body with a thickness of 17.9 mm and weighs around 1.86kg. The MagicBook Pro 16 might feature an AI-enhanced OS, Turbo X, which is expected to provide a 140W High-Performance Mode. Other features of the Honor MagicBook Pro 16 might include Windows Hello authentication through a fingerprint sensor, a six-speaker system, an HDMI port and a 75Wh battery. Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro Launch Confirmed for March 7, Will Have ‘Zeiss Camera Lens’; Know More Details.

HONOR Pad 9 Specifications and Features

As per reports, the HONOR Pad 9 is expected to come under a mid-range segment tablet that is expected to feature a 12.1-inch with 2.5K LCD display. The HONOR Pad 9 is anticipated to be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The tablet might run on MagicOS 7.2, based on Android 13. The tablet is expected to have a Deco design and a central back camera. The HONOR Pad 9 is expected to feature an 8300mAh battery with 35W fast charging capability.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2024 01:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).