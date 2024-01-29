Mumbai, January 29: Honor X9b 5G is a new smartphone that has been anticipated to launch in India for months. The Honor X9b 5G will be an addition to the Honor smartphones for its loyal and new customer base. After months of speculation, the company has confirmed the introduction of its new X9b 5G in India in February 2024.

According to the report by Times of India, the company confirmed the launch of its next smartphone on February 15, 2024, during its launch event. The report mentioned that the Honor X9b 5G will be launched with India's first ultra-bounce curved display and offer more durability and long-lasting performance. Realme 12 Pro+ 5G and Realme 12 Pro 5G Launched in India: Check Specifications, Features, Price and Availability of New Realme 12 Pro Series 5G.

Honor X9b 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per the Times of India report, the upcoming Honor X9b 5G will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display. The new Honor smartphone may launch with a massive 5,800mAh battery that supports fast charging and could offer up to 12GB of RAM. In terms of the operating system, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the MagicOS 7.2, which will be based on the Android 13 OS.

As per the report by LiveMint, the Honor X9b may offer up to 1200x2652 resolution and have an Adreno 710 GPU for high-graphics games. The report further said that the device might launch with a a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Honor X9b will reportedly have a 16-megapixel front-facing shooter. The report said that the battery could support up to 35W fast charging. iQOO Neo Pro Set To Launch With 'Snapdragon 8 Gen 2' SoC on February 22; Know Expected Price, New Specifications and Other Details Ahead of Launch.

Honor X9b Price in India (Expected)

Honor X9b 5G will reportedly launch on February 15, 2024, its official specifications and features. As per the report of Times of India, the upcoming X9b 5G will likely be around Rs 30,000. The report said the company may launch its new Honor Choice Earbuds X5 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India. The company may soon officially confirm other details through its social media accounts.

