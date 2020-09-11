New Delhi, Sep 11: Chinese tech giant Huawei on Friday announced six new products including notebook, smartwatch and audio accessories during an event in China. The new products include Huawei MateBook X, MateBook 14, two new lightweight notebooks along with FreeBuds Pro, FreeLace Pro and new pro-variants of the audio products featuring improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The company also unveiled Watch GT 2 Pro and Watch FIT, the latest entries to Huawei's wearable product line-up with new fitness data tracking features and workout modes. Huawei Y9a With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Unveiled; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

"Great user experiences are always founded on innovation, but our journey of innovation always begins and ends with consumers. In future, we will continue working with our valued partners to offer more smart and high-quality experiences to consumers worldwide,'' Richard Yu, Executive Director and CEO of Huawei Consumer BG said in a statement.

Huawei Matebook 14 (Photo Credits: IANS)

MateBook X is the first notebook to feature the 3K Infinite FullView display and is also multitouch-enabled with gesture support such as ‘Fingers Gesture Screenshot'. The touchpad is 26 per cent larger compared to the previous generation for better ease-of-use, and features HUAWEI Free Touch to offer full haptic feedback.

The notebook is powered by a 10th Generation Intel Core processor which aims to deliver the performance needed for daily task. Huawei MateBook 14 integrates the AMD Ryzen 4000 H Series processor. Besides performance, it has a 2K FullView Display and supports smart features including Multi-screen Collaboration to help consumers stay productive on the road.

FreeBuds Pro is the world's first true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones to support intelligent dynamic noise cancellation, the company said in a statement. FreeBuds Pro aims to deliver the best noise-cancelling performance on a Huawei audio product with noise cancellation rating of 40dB.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro (Photo Credits: IANS)

The new Watch GT 2 Pro offers up to two weeks of battery life, over 100 workout modes and pro-grade fitness data tracking features, the company said. The Watch FIT is the first Huawei sports smartwatch to feature a rounded rectangular watch face design. The smartwatch features a 1.64-inch AMOLED HD display and supports up to 10-day battery in typical scenarios.

