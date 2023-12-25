New Delhi, December 25: Huawei Nova 12 Pro is no exception when leaks and rumours often lead to the grand unveilings of cutting-edge smartphones. A leaked image of Huawei Nova 12 Pro has set the tech community abuzz with anticipation. As per rumours, scheduled for an official announcement on December 26 in China, this latest offering from Huawei is expected to pack the Huawei Nova 12 series with its advanced features and specifications.

As per a report of GIZMOCHINA, the leaked visuals and accompanying details have given a glimpse into what the company might be offering to the smartphone market. Closing near to the expected Huawei Nova 12 pro release date, the excitement is clear among tech enthusiasts worldwide. Nothing Phone 2a Likely To Feature Dual 50MP Camera; Check Leaked Specifications and Expected Launch Date.

Huawei Nova 12 Pro Specs (Rumoured):

According to the report surfacing, the Huawei Nova 12 Pro is rumoured to boast a Kirin 8000 chipset, which might be a new frontier in Huawei's processor technology. This chip is yet to be launched, indicating that the Nova 12 Pro could be among the first to have its power. The smartphone is also expected to feature a high-resolution display, with a 2776 x 1224 pixel count, for crisp and vibrant visuals for users.

The Nova 12 Pro is rumoured to come equipped with a Hi1105 NFC chip and 12 GB of LPDDR4 RAM for smooth multitasking and high-speed performance. The battery life is anticipated to be robust, with a 4,600mAh battery capacity and the convenience of 100W charging. Sam Altman’s Humane To Ship ChatGPT-Powered Ai Pin From March 2024.

Huawei Nova 12 Pro Camera Specifications (Rumoured):

The front of the Huawei Nova 12 Pro might have a 60MP and 8MP dual selfie camera setup. This front-facing camera setup hints at a significant leap forward in selfie and video call quality. The back camera might come with a 50MP main camera with a physical variable aperture ranging from f/1.4 to f/4.0. This feature suggests the device could offer exceptional images across various lighting conditions.

