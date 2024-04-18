Beijing, April 18: The Huawei Pura 70 series, including the Huawei Pura 70, Huawei Pura 70 Pro, Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ and Huawei Pura 70 Ultra, have been launched in China with a unique camera setup on the back. The new Huawei Pura 70 or Huawei P70 smartphone are introduced in the Chinese market, focusing on customers who prefer high-quality camera performance. Huawei would likely hit the 60 million unit sales mark, and the Pura 70 series is likely the catalyst for that.

According to a report by Gizmochina, Huawei Pura 70 flagship models were introduced in China-focused photography. This time, Huawei has adopted an upgraded version of the processor used in the Mate 60 series. The Pura 70 series is powered by a Kirin 9010 chipset, replacing the Kirin 9000s in the Chinese market. Regarding performance, the Kirin 9010 packs 2.30GHz clocked four two large cores and 2.18GHz clocked six medium cores, with an additional four small cores working at 1.55GHz. Vivo V30e Launch in India Teased Today; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of New Vivo Smartphone.

Huawei Pura 70 Specifications:

Huawei Pura 70 » 6.6" 1.5K 1~120Hz LTPO OLED Display, 460PPI, 300Hz TSR, 1440Hz PWM, 10bit, 2500nit, Kunlun Glass (2nd Gen) » Kirin 9000S1 SoC » 50MP (OV50H 1/1.3" F/1.4~4.0) OIS Main + 13MP UW + 12MP Telephoto (5x~50x) Camera » 13MP Front Camera » 4900mAh Battery (1/3) pic.twitter.com/nzmopogAQ8 — TECHNOLOGY INFO (@TECHINFOSOCIALS) April 18, 2024

Huawei Pura 70 Pro Specifications:

Huawei Pura 70 Pro 6.8" 1.5K 1~120Hz LTPO OLED Display, 460PPI, 300Hz TSR, 1440Hz PWM, 10bit, 2500nit, Kunlun Glass (2nd Gen) » Kirin 9010 SoC » 50MP (OV50H 1/1.3" F/1.4~4.0) OIS Main + 12.5MP UW + 48MP Telephoto (3.5x~100x) Camera » 13MP Front Camera » 5050mAh Battery (1/3) pic.twitter.com/Bzumgq2gQe — TECHNOLOGY INFO (@TECHINFOSOCIALS) April 18, 2024

Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ Specifications:

Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ » 6.8" 1.5K 1~120Hz LTPO OLED Display, 460PPI, 300Hz TSR, 1440Hz PWM, 10bit, 2500nit, Kunlun Glass » Kirin 9010 SoC » 50MP (OV50H 1/1.3" F/1.4~4.0) OIS Main + 12.5MP UW + 48MP Tele Macro (3.5x~100x) OIS Camera » 13MP Front Camera » 5050mAh Battery (1/3) pic.twitter.com/bmWP53GAsN — TECHNOLOGY INFO (@TECHINFOSOCIALS) April 18, 2024

Huawei Pura 70 Ultra Specifications:

Huawei Pura 70 Ultra » 6.8" 1.5K 1~120Hz LTPO OLED Display, 460PPI, 300Hz TSR, 1440Hz PWM, 10bit, 2500nit, Kunlun Glass » Kirin 9010 SoC » 50MP (IMX 989 1" F1.6~4.0) Main + 40MP UW + 50MP Peri-Tele (3.5x~100x) Camera » 13MP Front Camera » 5200mAh Battery (1/3) pic.twitter.com/iH1DVNys3S — TECHNOLOGY INFO (@TECHINFOSOCIALS) April 18, 2024

Huawei Pura 70 Ultra, 70 Pro Get Kirin 9010 Processor:

Huawei Pura 70 Ultra, 70 Pro+ & 70 Pro get the all new Kirin 9010 SoC. Kirin 9010 > Kirin 9000s (A Little Upgrade over 9000s) Core Config. 12 Cores: 2x Big Perf. Core 2.30GHz 6x Mid Core 2.18GHz 4x Small Core 1.55GHz GPU: Maleoon 910 Supports upto LPDDR5X RAM Type. pic.twitter.com/nWLDsPFLyZ — TECHNOLOGY INFO (@TECHINFOSOCIALS) April 18, 2024

Huawei P70 Ultra Mechanical Pop-Up Camera:

Huawei Pura 70 Ultra Mechanical Pop-Up Main Camera in Action! pic.twitter.com/U2wMRtuV9D — TECHNOLOGY INFO (@TECHINFOSOCIALS) April 18, 2024

Huawei Pura 70 Pro+, Huawei Pura 70 Ultra Specifications, Features and Other Details

Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ and Huawei Pura 70 Ultra models are packed with many features, including a 6.78-inch display with OLED LTPO technology that offers up to 120Hz resolution. It offers 1440Hz PWN Dimming, comes with 2nd-gen Kunlun Glass protection and supports in-display fingerprint scanning. The Pura 70+ Pro has a 5,020mAh battery and 100W wired and 80W wireless charging support. On the other hand, the Pura 70 Ultra offers a slightly larger 5,200mAh battery with the same fast-charging support. Both Huawei Pura smartphones also support 20W reverse wireless charging.

Huawei's new smartphone reportedly comes with Harmony OS 4.2 and supports dual Bluetooth 5.2. The XMAGE system featured in the latest Huawei Pura 70 series reportedly gives advantages to the smartphone in terms of photography. Gimzochina said these devices pack a one-touch, 50MP primary camera mechanically floating sensor with up to 3,00,000 expansion and contraction. The report emphasised that the camera could take clear images even when clicked at 300 km/h speed. Exclusive to the Ultra model, the company introduced a retractable lens system. Additional cameras in Ultra reportedly include a 12.5MP ultra-wide and 48MP telephoto macro lens. Both Huawei devices offer 13MP front-facing cameras. Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Spotted on Geekbench, Likely To Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Specifications of New Samsung Galaxy M Series Smartphone.

Huawei Pura 70 Pro+, Huawei Pura 70 Ultra Price and India Launch:

Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ price in China starts at CNY 7,999 (about Rs 94,144) for the 16GB+512GB model and CNY 8,999 (about Rs 1,03,864) for the 16GB+1TB model. The Pura Pro+ model offers three colour options - Light Wooven Silver, Phantom Black and String White. Huawei Pura 70 Ultra is launched in India at a starting price of CNY 9,999 (about Rs 1,15,500) for the 16GB+512GB model and CNY 10,999 (Rs 1,26,955) for the 16GB+1TB model. Pura 70 Ultra is offered in China in Mocha Brown, Star Black, Chason Green, and Starburst White colour options. Huawei Pura 70 series is yet not confirmed to launch in India which leaves a 50/50 chances that it might be introduced in the country. Huawei Pura 70 is launched in China at CNY 5,499 (about Rs 64,703) and Huawei Pura 70 Pro is launched at CNY 6,499 (about Rs 76,469).

