Huawei, the Chinese tech giant has launched the Watch GT 3 in Europe & the UK. The smartwatch comes in two variants - 42mm and 46mm. Both models are available for pre-order now and will be dispatched from November 10, 2021. Customers who pre-order the device will get FreeBuds 4 and a free Adidas Running membership of 12 months. Key features of the smartwatch include a circular AMOLED display, over 1000 clock faces, SpO2 sensor and more. Huawei Nova Y60 Smartphone With Helio P35 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Huawei Watch GT 3 (Photo Credits: Huawei)

Huawei Watch GT 3 comes in two screen sizes - 42mm and 46mm. The 42mm model gets a 1.32 circular AMOLED touch display, whereas the 46mm variant comes with a 1.43-inch touch screen. The smartwatch comes with features such as Skin Temperature Detector, TruSeen 5.0+ heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor on Air Pressure sensor sleep tracking and in-built GPS. The 42mm model offers up to 7 days of battery life, whereas the 46mm provides up to 14 days of usage.

Huawei Watch GT 3 (Photo Credits: Huawei)

Huawei GT 3 comes powered by an ARM Cortex-M processor paired with 32MB RAM and 4GB of storage. The device also supports wireless charging support and can be charged via a smartphone. It supports over 1000 clock faces which are available for download via the Huawei Watch Face Store. The fitness watch is also 5ATM water and dust resistant. Coming to the pricing, Huawei Watch GT 3 is priced at EUR 229 (approximately Rs 20,000) for the 42mm model. The 46mm variant costs EUR 249 (approximately Rs 21,600) with a black fluoroelastomer strap.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2021 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).