New Delhi, May 15: Apple is going big in India given to its incredible growth and demands in the country. The Cupertino based tech giant has recently inaugurated its first offline stores in Mumbai and Delhi. The company currently has contract-based manufacturers in the country - Foxconn, Pegatron, Luxshare and Wistron, and Tata Group is all set to become a new contract manufacturer, as per reports.

As per the latest reports Tata Group is all set to become Apple’s new contract manufacturer after its full acquisition Wistron’s factory in India, which is in process. The Taiwanese firm Wistron is winding down its Indian operations, as Tata Group is taking over its manufacturing facility in Karnataka, and reportedly is acquiring Wistron’s production line. This would mark the exit of Wistron and entry of Tata Group from the iPhone assembling business in the country. Google Empowers Gmail With AI To Write Emails for You; Learn Step-by-Step Process of How To Use the ‘Help Me Write’ Feature on Gmail.

Reports say that Tata Group has already received orders for the upcoming iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models, which are set launch later in 2023. This means that India would become offer the first batch of shipments for the new iPhone 15 series. However, Tata Group is said to be assembling only 5% of iPhone 15 and 15 Plus in India, while Foxconn and Luxshare will be assembling 70% and 25% of these two models, respectively, as per reports. Google’s AI Search and Bard Chatbot Are Open to Public, but Are Quite Different; Learn the Difference Between the Two and How To Use Them.

As Foxconn is Apple’s oldest supplier, it will get the bulk of the assembly orders for all the models of the iPhone 15 series. According to the reports, new Apple suppliers always receive smaller orders to begin with. Hence, it would be a good start for Tata Group as an Apple device assembler, and would eventually get higher percentage of the assembly orders for iPhones.

India is currently, the second-largest smartphone market in the world, and Apple has been ramping up the local production of iPhones since it started back in 2017. The tech giant has been working towards reducing its dependency on China by moving its production facilities to various other countries South Asian countries.

