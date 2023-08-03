New Delhi, August 3: The Infinix 10 Pro 5G has officially launched in India. The new smartphone from the house of Infinix has landed with a unique design and cool specs sheet.

The Infinix 10 Pro 5G phone is already open for pre-order along with some attractive offers for the early bird customers. Let’s check all the important details of this new uniquely designed, gaming focused smartphone. OPPO A78 Smartphone Launched in India; Checkout Specs, Features and Price Details

Infinix GT 10 Pro 5G – Price & Availability

The just launched new Infinix GT 10 Pro 5G has been launched in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, and costs Rs 19,999.

The new smartphone is open for pre-orders now via Flipkart with an introductory offer of a flat Rs 2,000 discount for the ICICI Bank debit and credit card holders. Moreover, the first 5,000 customers will also get a Pro Gaming Kit free along with the handset. As per Flipkart, the Infinix GT 10 Pro 5G handset is expected to go on sale August 11.

Infinix GT 10 Pro 5G – Design, Specs & Features

The Infinix GT 10 Pro comes with unique and futuristic looks with interactive LEDs on its rear panel, which the company calls the ‘Cyber Mecha Design’. The LED lights and back panel pattern are quite similar to that of the Nothing Phone (2). The device is offered in ‘Cyber Black’ and ‘Mirage Silver’ shades. YouTube Testing AI: Google-Owned Video Sharing Platform Is Testing Artificial Intelligence Auto-Generated Summaries.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 8050 processor coupled with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU and backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage with 8GB of additional virtual RAM. The phone runs on the Android 13 OS topped with XOS 13 skin, and the company claims the OS is clean of any bloatware.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro 5G features a triple rear camera setup with a primary 108MP sensor teamed with a pair of 2MP snappers, while a 32MP front facing shooter’s there for selfies and video calling requirements. The device draws its power from a 5,000mAh battery pack with 45W fast charging support.

