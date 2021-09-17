Infinix has launched a new Infinix 11 Series in India. The budget-centric offering from the Hong Kong-based smartphone maker consists of two smartphones - vanilla Hot 11 and Hot 11S. Both the phones comes in a single configuration - 4GB + 64GB. The Infinix Hot 11S is a premium budget model among the two smartphones. The handset is scheduled to go on sale starting September 21, 2021, via Flipkart. Infinix Hot 11S To Be Launched in India on September 17, 2021.

As for prices, the vanilla Hot 11 smartphone costs Rs 8,999, while the Hot 11S is priced at Rs 10,999. While the former is offered in four colours - 7 Degree Purple, Silver Wave, Emerald Green and Polar Black, the latter is offered in three colours – Green Wave, Polar Black, and 7 Degree Purple.

Infinix Hot 11S (Photo Credits: Infinix Mobile)

The Hot 11S sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a punch-hole cutout housing the selfie camera. The panel comes with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. For photography, it gets a triple-camera rear setup with a 50MP primary sensor, accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor and an AI lens. It packs a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

No more heartbreaks! #FastForward to your best match!#HOT11S with 90Hz ultra smooth 6.78 FHD+ Display, Helio G88 & more, at ₹10,999. Sale Starts 21st Sep on @Flipkart! https://t.co/r2tZJieYC9#HOT11 with 6.6 FHD+ & Helio G70 at ₹8,999 available at Flipkart #BigBillionDays pic.twitter.com/k69eXBGUBA — InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) September 17, 2021

The vanilla Infinix Hot 11 sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. Unlike the Hot 11S, the vanilla Hot 11 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. The processor comes coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It gets a dual rear camera module consisting of a 13MP primary lens and an AI lens. Upfront, there is an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling. It is backed by a 5200 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Both phones run Android 11-based XOS 7.6 out of the box.

