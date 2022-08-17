Infinix Hot 12 is now official in the Indian market as the new affordable smartphone. The device will go on sale from August 13, 2022, at 12 pm IST, via Flipkart. The handset has been introduced as the successor to the Infinix Hot 11. It was launched in the global market this April and the Indian model comes with different specifications. Infinix Hot 12 Pro With Dual Rear Cameras Debuts in India.

Infinix Hot 12 gets a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1612x720 pixels. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It sports a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP depth camera and an AI lens. Upfront, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Bittu ke marks toh class topper se compare kar liye 🤓 but apna phone lene se pehle compare kiya kya? 😍 6.82 HD+ Biggest Display 😲 6000mAh Massive Battery 🤩 18W Fast Charge 🥳 4GB RAM + 3GB Extended RAM Sale starts 23rd August, only on @Flipkart https://t.co/1zvrDrFTgm pic.twitter.com/eYiZAMgX6T — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) August 17, 2022

The handset is fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Infinix Hot 12 is priced at Rs 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model.

