Infinix Hot 20 Series launch is confirmed to take place on October 6, 2022. The company released the teaser on the Infinix Instagram Thailand account, revealing the launch date of the Infinix Hot 20 Series. According to the teaser, the launch event will take place on the above-mentioned date at 4 pm ICT (2:30 pm IST). Infinix also shared several key specifications of an Infinix Hot 20 Series model, which could be Infinix Hot 20. Infinix Hot 12 Now Official in India; First Sale on August 23, 2022.

In terms of specifications, Infinix Hot 20 is said to sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Other specifications of the Infinix Hot 20 are yet to be revealed by the company.

Infinix will announce the Zero Ultra 5G smartphone globally on October 5. It will sport a 120Hz OLED screen with curved edges, a 200MP main camera and 180W fast charging support. Last week, Infinix launched the Note 12i in Indonesia with a 5,000mAh battery, 33W fast charging support and more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2022 10:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).