New Delhi, February 13: Infinix is preparing up to launch its new smartphone to the Indian market, the Infinix Hot 40i. This upcoming smartphone, Hot 40i from Infinix, is expected to come in the budget segment category with updated specifications and features.

As per a report of Livemint, Infinix is expected to launch the Infinix Hot 40i soon in India. Speculations suggest that the Infinix Hot 40i could be priced at around Rs 8,000, which will likely be an accessible option for many customers. The expected launch date of Infinix Hot 40i is set for February 16.

Infinix Hot 40i Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Infinix Hot 40i is anticipated to come with the Unisoc T606 SoC. The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a Mali-G57 MC1 GPU. These specifications might provide users with a smooth experience while browsing the web and using apps. The Infinix Hot 40i is expected to feature 8GB of RAM along with support for an additional 8GB of virtual RAM. The smartphone will likely offer up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, with the option to expand it up to 2TB via a microSD card slot.

The display of the Infinix Hot 40i is expected to feature a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. The screen is also said to support a 90Hz refresh rate and the display might deliver a peak brightness of 480 nits. The Infinix Hot 40i is rumoured to come with a 50MP primary sensor with a f/1.6 aperture, a secondary 2MP lens and a 32MP front-facing camera. The smartphone might also come with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and is expected to run on XOS 13.0 based on the Android 13 operating system.

