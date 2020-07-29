Infinix, the Hong Kong-based smartphone company had launched its Infinix Hot 9 Series in India this May. Infinix Hot 9 Pro smartphone will once again go on sale today in India. The sale of the handset will begin at 12 noon on Flipkart E-commerce website. The device will be offered with Rs 2,500 discount, 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, 5 percent instant discount on SBI credit cards, no-cost EMI as well as standard EMI options. Infinix Hot 9 Pro India Sale Today at 12PM on Flipkart; Check Price & Exciting Offers.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro flaunts a 6.6-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. For clicking photographs, the mobile phone sports a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP depth sensor & a low light sensor with triple LED flash.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro India Sale (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Upfront, there is an 8MP AI shooter with AI 3D face beauty mode for selfies & video calling. The device comes powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC mated with 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

Infinix Ho 9 Pro (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with standard 10W charger & runs on Android 10 based XOS 6.0 operating system. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, USB OTG, VoWiFi & a micro USB port. Infinix Hot 9 Pro costs Rs 10,499 for 4GB & 64GB configuration on Flipkart.

