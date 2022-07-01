Infinix Mobile India will launch the Note 12 5G series in the country soon. The company has teased the Infinix Note 12 5G Series on Flipkart. The Flipkart listing reveals the camera module and design of a handset, which is said to be Note 12 5G. The Infinix Note 12 Series comprises Note 12, Note 12 G96, Note 12i and Note 12 VIP. None of these models supports 5G network, but Infinix will now launch the Note 12 Series with 5G connectivity. Infinix Note 12 Now Available for Sale via Flipkart, Check Offers Here.

Infinix Note 12 5G Series (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

According to the Flipkart teaser, The Infinix Note 12 5G will come with a triple rear camera module, comprising a 108MP primary camera. The other two lenses are unknown. An LED flash can be seen along with three cameras. At the bottom, the Note 12 5G will get a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille and a microphone. The volume rocker is on the right edge of the phone.

As per a report from 91Mobiles, Infinix Note 12 5G could feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 5G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset will get a 108MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there could be a 16MP selfie camera. Moreover, the smartphone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2022 02:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).