Infinix Note 12 is now available for sale in India. The handset made its debut in the country on May 20, 2022, along with Infinix Note 12 Turbo. Customers purchasing the device will get an instant discount of 10 percent on Axis Bank credit and debit card transaction and a 10 percent instant discount on RBL Bank credit and debit cards. Infinix Note 12 Turbo & Infinix Note 12 Launched; India Prices Start at Rs 11,999.

Infinix Note 12 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset gets a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP depth camera and an AI lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

See what you’ve been missing out from your entertainment experience with Infinix NOTE 12! Spectacular 6.7 FHD+ AMOLED screen meets tremendous 92% screen to body ratio. Get yours starting at ₹11,999 on Flipkart https://t.co/j97mwVnDwv pic.twitter.com/kYpJ5NBwOZ — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) May 28, 2022

The handset comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Infinix Note 12 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 12,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2022 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).