Infinix India will launch the Note 12 Pro 4G smartphone on August 26, 2022. The company has teased the handset on its official Twitter account, revealing its key specifications. In addition to this, the smartphone is listed on Flipkart, which confirms its availability via the e-commerce platform. Infinix Note 12 5G, Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G Launched in India; Price, Features & Specifications.

The device will be a toned-down version of the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G model, which made its debut last month. According to the Flipkart listing, Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G will come in dark blue, white and grey colours. At the rear, a triple rear camera setup can be seen, along with an LED flash and an Infinix logo at the bottom left corner.

Speed ahead with the fastest MediaTek Helio G series processor - first time in India! Coming with the Infinix NOTE 12 Pro. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/mTVisoj7y4 — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) August 20, 2022

Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It could come equipped with a 108MP primary lens. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few more teasers before its launch.

