Infinix Note 12 Pro is now available for sale in India. The handset was launched in the country last week, and now, it is listed on Flipkart for purchase. Customers purchasing the smartphone will get a 5 percent cashback using the Flipkart Axis Bank card, Rs 16,250 discount via exchange deals. In addition to this, buyers will get the Snokor XE 18 true wireless stereo TWS earphones worth Rs 1,099 at an additional cost of Re. 1. Infinix Hot 12 Pro With Dual Rear Cameras Debuts in India.

Infinix Note 12 Pro sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity G99 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

All the gamers in the house, time to get your hands on the Infinix Note 12 Pro, India’s first smartphone powered by Helio G99! On sale now at ₹14999 only on @Flipkart. https://t.co/UesxWlfqdO pic.twitter.com/UVCYq2MQVZ — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) September 1, 2022

For photography, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL primary sensor. Upfront, there is a 16MP camera with dual LED flash.

The handset is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The smartphone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual speakers powered by DTS surround sound. Coming to the pricing, Infinix Note 12 Pro is priced at Rs 16,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB variant.

