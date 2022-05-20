Infinix Mobile has officially launched the Note 12 Series today in India. The Infinix Note 12 Series comprise Note 12 Turbo and Note 12 models. The latest offering has been introduced as the successor to the Infinix Note 11 Series, which debuted last year. The Infinix Note 12 Series will be sold from May 27, 2022, via Flipkart. Infinix Zero 5G Debuts in India at Rs 19,999; Check Details Here.

Customers purchasing the Infinix Note 12 Series will get an instant discount worth Rs 1,000 via Axis Bank credit and debit cards. Buyers will also be able to grab the Note 12 with a no-cost EMI of Rs 2,000 per month. For other customers, Infinix is offering 3 and 6 months no-cost EMI on all banks, Bajaj Finserv EMI, and Flipkart pay later on all Note 12 storage models.

Powering infinite possibilities, the new Infinix Note 12 TURBO is powered by Helio G96 Octa-core processor, with Mediatek Hyper Engine 2.0, 6.7” FHD+ AMOLED Display, 33W Fast Charge and more 🌀🌀🌀 Sale starts 27th May only on @Flipkart. Know more: https://t.co/PILkup6DfT pic.twitter.com/8KyeOzCd4q — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) May 20, 2022

In terms of specifications, Infinix Note 12 Turbo gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a 50MP triple rear camera, a 16MP selfie lens and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It runs on Android 12 based on XOS 10.6 UI.

On the other hand, Infinix Note 12 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of internal storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, a 50MP triple AI camera module and runs on Android 11 out of the box.

Both models come with 10-layers Graphene Cooling System, a dual speaker setup and a fingerprint scanner. Coming to the pricing, Infinix Note 12 Turbo is priced at Rs 14,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB model. Infinix Note 12 retails at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, whereas the 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs 12,999.

