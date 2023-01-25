New Delhi, January 25 : Infinix has just launched its new mid range smartphone Note 12i in India at a very affordable price. The Infinix Note 12i smartphone was unveiled globally back in September 2022, and now, it has officially launched in the Indian smartphone market.

The Indian budget smartphone market is brimming with innumerable phones with decent specs and features for those who wish to get a basic smartphone experience while keeping it light on the pocket. Hence, Infinix is also adding its offerings in this affordable segment to add to the variety. However, at its price point, this smartphone seems pretty impressive. Read on to know details. Tecno Spark Go 2023 Launched in India With Very Affordable Price; Check Features and Specifications Here.

Infinix Note 12i Specifications & Features :

The Infinix Note 12i flaunts a tall 6.7-inch AMOLED Full HD+ resolution display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also gets Widevine L1 certification and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The smartphone gets powered by the MediaTek Dimensity G85 processor paired with Mali G52 GPU and are supported by 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with microSD card slot to expand memory up to 512GB.

The handset runs on the Android 12 OS topped with the XOS 12 skin.

The phone offers a rear triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary lens teamed with a 2MP and a QVGA AI snappers along with an LED flash. There’s also an 8MP front facing camera.

The Infinix Note 12i packs in a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Some of its features include stereo speaker setup, a side mounted fingerprint scanner, and 3Gb of virtual RAM expansion. OnePlus 11 India Price Leaked Ahead of Official Launch, Know Rate, Specs and Features Here.

Infinix Note 12i – Price and Availability :

The new Infinix Note 12i comes with a stylish and sleek design and is available in two color options. It has launched with a very affordable price tag of Rs 9,999. The handset will go on sale on January 30 exclusively on the e-commerce site Flipkart.

