New Delhi, June 14: Infinix Note 30 5G is now available in the Indian market. It comes with Bypass Charging and dual-channel fast-charging technology. You can get up to 75% battery in just 30 minutes.

An additional highlight is a dual-view feature that allows users to record videos simultaneously from the front and rear cameras.

Infinix Note 30 5G Specifications

The new smartphone sports a 6.78-inch LCD screen with Full HD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Up to 580 nits brightness, and NEG Glass Protection.

The Infinix Note 30 5G is powered by an Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 6nm processor along with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and 4GB/ 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. The 128GB/ 256GB UFS 2.2 storage can be expanded (up to 2TB) via a micro SD card.

The new handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery that is said to last up to 3 years of regular usage. It comes with an additional 8GB of virtual RAM. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C. and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD) smartphone runs Android 13 with XOS 13. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP53-certified build (Dust and Splash resistant), and Dual Speakers with Sound by JBL & Hi-Res.

For photos and videos, the Infinix Note 30 5G sports a 108MP camera with a 1/1.6-inch Samsung HM6 sensor, f/1.75 aperture, 2MP depth sensor and AI lens (f/2.4). There is also a 16MP selfie camera onboard. iPhone Price Cut: Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Now Available With Massive Discounts on Prices; Check Details Here.

Infinix Note 30 5G Price

The Infinix Note 30 5G comes at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 15,999. It will be available from June 22 via Flipkart. You can choose from Magic Black, Interstellar Blue and Sunset Gold colours.

