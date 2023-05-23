Mumbai, May 23: Infinix has launched a successor of its Note 12 series. The new Note 30 series includes Infinix Note 30 Pro, Infinix Note 30, and Infinix Note 30 5G. All three handsets feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen and a 5000mAh battery that supports fast charging. Nokia C32 Launched in India: Know Price, Specifications, Camera Features and Other Details About New Budget Smartphone.

The Infifnix Note 30 and Note 30 Pro are powered by MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. On the other hand, the Infinix Note 30 5G comes with a Dimensity 6080 processor and VC cooling technology. The price of the new handsets is still to be disclosed. Let's take a closer look:

Infinix Note 30

The new handset sports a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It features a Dust and Splash resistant (IP53) build. The dual SIM smartphone gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Infinix Note 30 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 6nm processor with Arm Mali-G57 MC2, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB / 256GB storage (expandable memory up to 2TB). It runs Android 13-based XOS 13.

On the back, it features a 64MP primary camera (1/2-inch Omnivision OV64B40 sensor, f/1.69 aperture). It is paired with a 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4 aperture) and an AI camera ( f/2.0 aperture). For selfies, it gets a 16MP front camera (1/3-inch Hynix Hi-1631Q sensor, f/2.0 aperture).

Infinix Note 30 5G

The Infinix Note 30 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 4GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB / 256GB storage (expandable memory up to 2TB). It runs Android 13 with XOS 13.

The 5G smartphone sports a 108MP primary camera (1/1.6-inch Samsung HM6 sensor, f/1.75 aperture), a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI camera (f/2.4 aperture). It features a 16MP front camera (f/2.0 aperture) for selfies and video calling.

Infinix Note 30 Pro

The new handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 6nm processor with Arm Mali-G57 MC2, 4GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB / 256GB storage (expandable up to 2TB). It runs Android 13 operating system with XOS 13 on top.

The Infinix Note 30 Pro sports a 6.78-inch Full HD+ 10-bit AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The dual SIM smartphone also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It sports a 108MP primary camera (1/1.6-inch Samsung HM6 sensor, f/1.75 aperture), a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI camera (f/2.4 aperture). There is also a 16MP front camera (f/2.0 aperture) for selfies and video calling.

