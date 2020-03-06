Infinix S5 Pro With A 16MP Pop-up Selfie Camera Launched in India For Rs 9,999; Check Features, Variants & Specifications

Infinix S5 Pro With A 16MP Pop-up Selfie Camera Launched in India (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

New Delhi, March 6: Infinix, a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings, on Friday launched its cheapest phone 'Infinix S5 Pro' with pop-up selfie camera for Rs 9,999. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart, starting March 13 in forest green and violet colours. Infinix S5 Pro With A 16MP Pop-up Selfie Camera Launching in India on March 6: Report.

"With the launch of S5Pro Infinix has yet again proved to be a distinguished brand that focuses on the current trends and addresses the demand of the people who desire technology to be democratized", Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India said in a statement.

The device features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ Display with a resolution 2220 x 1080 Pixels. The smartphone is powered by Mediatek Helio P35 octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that is further expandable via microSD card. The smartphone features a triple-camera setup consisting of a 48MP AI camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a low-light sensor camera on the rear.

On the front, it has a 16-megapixel pop-out selfie camera. It also supports video recording at a resolution of 1080p. The phone runs on Android 10 with XOS 6.0 custom skin on top and houese a 4,000mAh battery that draws power through a micro-USB port at up to 10W.