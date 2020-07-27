Infinix, the Hong Kong-based smartphone manufacturer launched the Infinix Smart 4 Plus phone last week at Rs 7,999. The smartphone went on sale immediately after the launch on the same date. Yet again, the phone will go on sale tomorrow at 12 pm IST via Flipkart. The budget smartphone comes in three colour options - Midnight Black, Ocean Wave, and Violet colour options. The phone comes in a single storage configuration - 3GB + 32GB. Redmi 9 Smartphone to Be Launched in India on August 4, Likely to Go on Sale During Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus smartphone online sale on Flipkart (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The main highlights of the smartphone are an octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 processor, 6000mAh battery, 3GB of RAM, up to 256GB of expandable storage and more. The Infinix Smart 4 Plus features a 6.28-inch HD+ display with a 720x1640 pixel resolution. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 chipset that is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The internal memory can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. It runs Android 10 OS on the top of the company’s XOS 6.2.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus smartphone (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup at the rear with a 13MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, triple LED flash and depth sensor. At the front, the phone gets an 8MP selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Moreover, the phone is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The phone takes on the Realme C11.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2020 11:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).