New Delhi, December 8: On December 8, Infinix took the wraps off and launched a new budget smartphone, the Infinix Smart 8 HD, in India. Priced aggressively at Rs 5,669 after bank offers, Infinix Smart 8 HD packs some interesting features like a unique software enhancement called the "Magic Ring" and an 8MP front camera with flash.

The most interesting aspect of the Infinix Smart 8 HD is the inclusion of the "Magic Ring", a software feature built on top of XOS 13 based on Android 13 Go edition. It shows pill-shaped animations around the punch-hole notch for different notifications and alerts. For instance, there are custom animations for face unlock, incoming calls, low battery warning, and charging status. This is reminiscent of the Dynamic Island feature introduced by Apple on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Coming to the core hardware, the Infinix Smart 8 HD is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 processor, paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. It sports a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS with a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, there is a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP main sensor and a secondary AI lens. At the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera and an LED flash - the first in its segment.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery and runs XOS 13 based on Android 13 Go edition. Infinix Smart 8 HD also supports expandable memory of up to 2TB through a microSD card slot. With features like the unique Magic Ring interface, 8MP selfie camera with flash, and 90Hz display, the Infinix Smart 8HD brings some interesting value additions to the budget smartphone segment in India.

In terms of pricing, the Infinix Smart 8 HD is priced at Rs 6,299 in India for the solo 3GB/64GB model. However, customers can avail a 10% instant discount on purchases made using Axis Bank credit cards. This brings down the effective price to just Rs 5,669.

