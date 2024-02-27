New Delhi, February 27: Infinix is gearing up to launch its new smartphone, the Infinix Smart 8 Plus. The Smart 8 Plus is expected to come in the entry-level smartphone segment. The smartphone is anticipated to offer a well-balanced performance and value for its customers.

As per a report of Gizmochina, Infinix is set to launch its upcoming smartphone, the Infinix Smart 8 Plus, in India on March 1. The key details of the smartphone have been teased on a Flipkart microsite. This indicates that the e-commerce giant will be the platform for the launch of the Smart 8 Plus smartphone. As per reports, the Infinix Smart 8 Plus could be priced, possibly between Rs 6,000 and Rs 7,000. TECNO POVA 6 Pro Unveiled at MWC 2024; Check Specifications and Features of Upcoming Smartphone From TECNO.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Infinix Smart 8 Plus is rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 chipset. The Smart 8 Plus might come with 4GB of RAM and 8GB of RAM variants. Customers can expect up to 128GB of internal storage, which may be expanded through a microSD card up to 2TB. The Smart 8 Plus is said to feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel. The smartphone is expected to boast HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone might run on Android 13 GO with the XOS 13 custom skin, which is expected to provide a user-friendly interface for its users. TECNO Spark 20C Launched in India With 90Hz Punch-Hole Display; Know Other Specifications, Features and Prices of Each Variant of TECNO’s New Budget Smartphone.

The Infinix Smart 8 Plus is rumoured to feature an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone might feature a 50MP dual rear camera setup, which is expected to have a quad-LED flash. The smartphone is expected to be available in three colour options: Shiny Gold, Timber Black and Galaxy White. The Infinix Smart 8 Plus is expected to come with a 6,000mAh battery, which might support an 18W fast charging capability through a USB Type-C port. Additional features on the smartphone might include a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio connectivity and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

