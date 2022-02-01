Infinix Zero 5G phone has been tipped to debut in India on February 8, 2022. A couple of weeks ago, a leak had revealed the renders and key features of the phone. Now, tipster Abhishek Yadav has leaked the launch date of Infinix Zero 5G. According to the tipster, the phone will debut on February 8, 2022, and is expected to be priced at around Rs 20,000. Infinix InBook X1 Series Launched in India From Rs 35,999; First Sale on December 15, 2021.

Infinix Zero 5G is said to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is likely to be powered by a 48MP primary lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens and a telephoto snapper. The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor paired with Mali G68 GPU.

Infinix Zero 5G might come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few teasers before its launch.

