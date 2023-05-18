Delhi, May 18: Instagram has been unresponsive for a large number of users this morning. The issue is primarily affecting the USA and nearby regions. Apple Beats Studio Buds+ Launched With Transparent Design, Here's All You Need To Know About Price and Specs.

Users are facing problems logging into the platform. Others reported problems accessing the feed, viewing and posting stories, and more. The issue is still ongoing. However, it is not a global problem as yet.

The popular social media platform faced a similar issue in March 2023: the servers suffered a downtime.

Many users took to Twitter to complain about the issue.

Is Instagram down or my shit just bugging ? #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/1Gaa7xoHPG — Nasir (@thatnigganasir) May 18, 2023

instagram down for anybody else? I can't see anybodys story and I can't see my story views😐 — venus (@CrastyP) May 17, 2023

The first spike began at around 5:34 AM in the morning. However, the reports peaked at around 7:19 AM. Most users had problems with loading the app. At the same time, the others faced issues with logging in. As of now, the reason behind the outage is not known yet.

