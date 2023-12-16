Instagram New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Photo and Video Sharing Platform Lets You Create Customisable ‘Add Yours’ Templates With GIFs, Images and Text

New Delhi, December 16: Meta-owned Instagram has launched a new feature that will let you create customised “Add Yours” templates with GIFs, images and text. This feature will allow you to make your own meme-able Stories for followers to participate in. The feature has also started to roll out globally, reports TechCrunch.

To make an 'Add Yours' template, begin by uploading a Story and adding elements such as a GIF, custom text, or an image from the gallery. After that, click on the “Add Yours Templates” sticker and pick the elements that you want to pin. Instagram New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Launches New AI Media Editing Tool ‘Backdrop’ To Let Users Edit Image Background Through Prompts for Stories.

Users who want to share your template won't be able to change what you have selected, but they can add to it. With this feature, anyone can now customise an Add Yours prompt, allowing for greater creative expression and collaboration.

Meanwhile, Instagram has launched a new AI media editing tool called "backdrop" that will let you edit an image background of your choice through prompts for Stories. The company initially launched the feature for users in the US. Instagram New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Photo And Video Sharing Platform's Feature Lets Friends To Add Photos to Your Posts.

"Our AI media editing tool backdrop is available on Instagram in the US! With backdrop, you can reimagine your image’s background with just a few taps and a prompt like ‘chased by dinosaurs’ or ‘surrounded by puppies’ to create an entirely new image for your Story," Meta’s lead for generative AI, Ahmad Al-Dahle posted on Threads.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2023 12:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).