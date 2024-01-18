New Delhi, January 18: Meta (formerly Facebook) on Thursday launched a new feature called "nighttime nudges" that aims to remind teens when they spend more than 10 minutes on Instagram late at night. The new feature will remind teens that it's late and encourage them to shut the app.

"Sleep is important, particularly for young people, so we're launching new nighttime nudges that will show up when teens have spent more than 10 minutes on Instagram in places like Reels or Direct Messages late at night," Meta said in a blogpost. Instagram New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Photo And Video Sharing Platform's Feature Lets Friends To Add Photos to Your Posts.

"They'll remind teens that it's late, and encourage them to close the app," it added. Meanwhile, Meta has announced that it will start to hide more types of age-inappropriate content for teens on Instagram and Facebook, in line with expert guidance. Instagram New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Photo and Video Sharing Platform Lets You Create Customisable ‘Add Yours’ Templates With GIFs, Images and Text.

The company said that they are automatically placing teens into the most restrictive content control setting on both platforms. "We already apply this setting for new teens when they join Instagram and Facebook and are now expanding it to teens who are already using these apps," Meta said.

