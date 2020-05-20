Instagram New 'Guides' Feature for Information on Wellness and COVID-19 Ropes in Deepika Padukone and UNICEF Among Other Creators

Instagram's new Guides Feature (Photo Credits: Instagram )

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has taken many lives around the world and is continuing to do so, Instagram has launched a new "Guides" tab option. This is yet another way to spread authentic information of wellness during the coronavirus pandemic to people. The content will include health and wellness tips both physical and mental for netizens. It is currently available for select wellness influencers, organisations, and publications.

This feature will have creators curating images, videos and text on this tab easily aiming to spread awareness about the importance of wellness and mental health practices, which is crucial during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Fact Check: Instagram Update Notifies You of Who’s Taken a Screenshot of Your Story, Post and Shared Through DM? Know Truth About This Claim.

These posts will educate viewers to self-care, relax, speak out how they feel, how to manage grief or anxiety, and so on. Guides feature will be available for both iOS and Android users and will also be accessible via the Instagram web. The content will be available on the Instagram page of the creator. You have to click on the Guides tab in the middle, an icon looks like an open book. Creators and organisations such as Deepika Padukone, Click Safe, Heads Together, Headspace, UNICEF, amongst others will start this initiative.

In the about section of Instagram, the photo-sharing app says, "We want Instagram to be a place where you can easily find reliable information and inspiration from your favorite accounts. That’s why we are introducing Guides, a way to more easily discover recommendations, tips and other content from your favourite creators, public figures, organizations and publishers on Instagram."

They also explained that this may not be it and that they are looking for more ways to help people amid the pandemic via their platform. They said, "We’re continuing to look for new ways to support our community, especially during times of need, so stay tuned for more updates."