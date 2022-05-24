San Francisco: In a bid to give a visual refresh to its app, Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram has announced that it is introducing a brighter icon along its own typography. The company said that its new design system puts content at the centre, with a focus on simplicity and self-expression. Instagram Likely Testing New Stories Layout That Hides Excessive Posts.

"We are bringing new energy and purpose to our colours, typeface, logo and other brand elements with a refreshed visual identity. Our new system is designed to embrace continued evolution to help us create more immersive and inclusive experiences for our community," Instagram said in a statement.

Instagram from Meta is rolling out a refreshed visual identity. Get the full design story behind the new look. Read the story: https://t.co/NVsx0gaNE9#Instagram #BrandIdentity #Typography pic.twitter.com/eZ7XkcTULJ — Design at Meta (@DesignatMeta) May 23, 2022

The platform mentioned that its new typeface, Instagram Sans, is designed with heritage in mind and includes multiple global scripts.

"Our vibrant gradient was reimagined using an innovative 3D modelling process to make it feel illuminated and alive. The Instagram gradient, made up of our brand colours, is the foundation of our complete color system. "Through illumination, the gradient signals moments of discovery in our marketing, logo and even in-app as seen in Create mode, stickers and Instagram Story rings. We are excited to bring life to the Instagram experience through the energy of our reimagined gradient," it added.

Instagram Sans is new way for the company's global community to express themselves on Instagram in places like Stories and Reels.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2022 09:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).