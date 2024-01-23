Mumbai, January 23: Apple iOS 17.3 is finally rolled out for users with the highly anticipated Stolen Device Protection feature and enhanced security. The new iOS 17.3 was rolled out along with the iPad OS 17.3, which improved the supported devices' features and benefits. The company launched the updates for all users on January 22, 2024, for the devices with Apple Neural Engine.

The devices that have the Apple Neutral Engine are the iPhone XS and later models and the iPad Por 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later models. The highlights of the iOS 17.3 update include the Stolen Device Protection feature. The feature was expected for weeks in the next update and aims to provide users safety from eventual theft. The feature adds a layer of protection to the iPhones and gives protection from falling victim to such incidents. Apple Music To Pay 10% Bonus Royalties to Artists for Creating Songs in Spatial Audio: Report.

For safety, the iPhones' best options are Touch ID or Fingerprint Scanning, Face ID and Passcode. The new Stolen Device Protection feature in iOS 17.3 update mandates these security measures to protect the device from theft. The latest update also introduced recent setting changes like Apple ID password. After the update, the users will reportedly be required to use the Face ID or Touch ID, end a one-hour waiting period and then undergo biometric authentication. With the help of these steps, users can easily protect their iPhones from unauthorised access. Groww App Not Working: Users Unable to Login as Financial Trading Platform Faces Technical Glitch, Complaints Surface on X.

Further, the new iOS 17.3 update comes with a new wallpaper, an Apple Music Collaborative Playlist with Emoji Reactions, AirPlay's new compatible hotel feature, Apple Care, Crash Detection optimisation for faster and smoother performance, and also TV Show and Movie Wishlists. From enhancing security to performance and entertainment, Apple introduced all the possible features to help users get the most out of the operating system. Apple will bring more new features to applicable iPhones in the coming months.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2024 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).