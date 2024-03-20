Washington, March 20: Apple's next-generation iPad Air has reportedly started shipping to the United States and other countries. The new iPad Air 2024 is expected to have an M2 chip and a newly designed camera, along with other specification upgrades. According to reports, the new 2024 iPad Air may launch in two sizes.

According to the report by Macrumors, the rumours about the Apple iPad Air 2024 model shipping to China and the US have been leaked by an online leaker called "Instant Digital". The report said it was posted on China's Weibo platform saying, "Everything is ready". The report highlighted some of the rumoured features of the upcoming iPad Air of 2024, such as Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 6E. Samsung Electronics Says Macroeconomic Uncertainties Expected To Be High in 2024 but Company Will Embrace New Opportunities in AI.

The report further mentioned that out of the two rumoured sizes, one size will be a 10.9-inch model similar to the previous generation. However, the rumours also hint at a new addition to the iPad Air lineup, which will likely have a 12.9-inch model.

Although the rumours about the 2024 iPad Air 2024 shipping cannot be verified, Apple will confirm whether they are true. Macrumors mentioned that the Asian reports highlighted that Apple will announce its new iPad models on March 26, 2024. The other reports said that if the tech giant announced the iPad models in the coming week, at the beginning of April, the devices would be available to hold in the hands. Motorola Edge 50 Pro Details Leaked, Likely To Launch on April 3 in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Earlier, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested that Apple will release the iPad Pro models along with the iPad Air at the end of March or the beginning of April 2024. The report indicated that Mark's announcement could hint at the possible launch of iPad 2024 models, which will likely be in April 2024. However, the company has yet to confirm the launch date and specifications of the upcoming Apple models.

