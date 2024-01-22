Mumbai, January 22: The iPhone 16 series will be launched in 2024, probably in September. However, the excitement surrounding the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max is high as the company is expected to bring significant changes in display, battery, processors and AI features. Last week, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra marked the beginning of smartphones powered by artificial intelligence for daily tasks and set a new bar for the upcoming Apple iPhone series.

Apple launched its iPhone 15 series, including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in September 2023. Not long after that, the rumours of the upcoming iPhone 16 series started spreading on various social media and other news platforms. From leaks to predictions made by popular analysts, the forthcoming Apple devices were said to have larger displays, batteries, camera buttons and improvements in hardware. OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R Launch on January 23 in India; Check All Confirmed Specifications, Features and Expected Price of OnePlus’s New Flagship Smartphones.

According to a report by Indian Express, Apple has been offering 1TB in its iPhones; however, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro models could offer up to 2TB of internal storage. The report also mentioned that the device could prefer a cheaper Quad-Level Cell (QLC) NAND type storage compared to the Triple-Level Cell (TLC). With higher storage, the users can store more data, including 3D Spatial Videos, photos, documents, and other types of files.

The Apple iPhone 16 series will reportedly have an dedicated camera button at the lower-right side of the device. As per the report, the button could be similar to the Sony Xperia and Nokia Lumia devices. Interestingly, the upcoming Apple devices could offer a capacitive button that offers the feeling of pressing the actual button with the help of a haptic engine and pressure-sensitive functionality.

In terms of screen, the reports said that the device could offer a 6.3-inch screen for the iPhone 15 and up to 6.9-inch for the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro Max devices. The device could offer up to 120Hz refresh rate to its top Pro models. Besides, the devices are expected to offer AAA-grade gaming and a 3nm A18 Chipset. Moreover, Apple is expected to provide software support for up to 7 years. As per the Indian Express report, the device could also offer a 5x telephoto lens in Pro and Pro Max models of iPhone. Realme 12 Pro Series to Be Launched with ‘120X Superzoom’ Capability; Know More Features Here.

Apple may take a similar route by introducing new AI features or sticking to the design of the iPhones and offering similar but slightly improved features. So far, these are just rumours and can only be confirmed by the company.

