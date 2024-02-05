New Delhi, February 5: Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 is among the most talked about smartphones launched in 2024. For months, many rumours have been circulating about the iPhone 16 getting a larger screen, bigger battery, major design upgrades and camera capabilities. Following the release of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Apple confirmed launching its AI-powered features in 2024.

According to the reports, the upcoming iPhone 16 models may feature applications powered by artificial intelligence technology instead of iOS. Also, the devices may have the latest Apple A18 chipset. Amid these ongoing rumours and leaks, Apple Hub has shared the design of iPhone 16 models having a dual-camera setup on the back panel instead of three. In the official X post, Apple Hub shared the device in five colour options and said, "The rumored iPhone 16 design looks nice...A mix of iPhone X + 11". Apple Vision Pro Update: Text-To-Image Tool 'Adobe Firefly AI' Will Be Available to Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset As Native App Along With and 'Lightroom' Photo-Editing Software.

iPhone 16 new information (Rumor):

iPhone 16 new information (Rumor) The size of the 16 Pro models, while many other sources are saying that the size has increased, I am seeing that the 16 Pro Max will have no change, at least that is what I am currently seeing. With no accurate measurements, I cannot guarantee,… pic.twitter.com/uUJjMVikK9 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 4, 2024

iPhone 16 Schematic:

iPhone 16 Schematic pic.twitter.com/FPhEb27Lhh — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 4, 2024

iPhone 16 Concepts:

iPhone 16 in various colors concept Would you buy it if it was like these? Image from @theapplehub pic.twitter.com/UFbWH3ot2r — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 4, 2024

Another design leak about the upcoming iPhone models came from X user Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial). The user posted on X the schematics of the forthcoming smartphone, which has the same dual-camera setup on the back. From the images, Apple may leave its classic triple-camera setup design and prefer a more elegant look like the Samsung Galaxy S24 basic model.

The leaks from the Majin Bu and Apple Hub also suggest that the upcoming device may follow a similar design to its iPhone X. However, the new iPhone 16 will remove the additional third camera module. These leaked images look promising; however, only Apple can still confirm the design and features of its iPhone series. iQOO Neo9 Pro To Feature ‘50MP’ Sony IMX 920 Camera With Super Night Mode; Check Details.

The schematics show the device's front, back, top, bottom, left, and suitable side designs. According to the X user Majin Bu, the iPhone 16 could have a periscope camera without increasing size, a new button layout, and a spatial video feature. So far, the sources have confirmed only the designs of upcoming Apple smartphones, but official confirmation remains from the company.

