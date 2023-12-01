Mumbai, December 1: iQOO 12 5G is set to launch in India on December 12, 2023. The company has released some images showing the features and specifications ahead of the launch. The device will launch with specifications similar to the 50MP camera with 100X Zoom and Q1 Super Computing chip, and more. Amid the excitement of the new iQOO 12 5G launch, the Chinese smartphone company has reduced the prices of its iQOO 11 5G device.

iQOO's upcoming smartphone will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has reduced the price of the iQOO 12 5G processor and is offering it at a lower cost to customers. The iQOO 11 5G features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 6.78-inch display, 120W fast-charging support, and more. Check the latest price of the smartphone in India. iQOO 12 5G Launch on December 6 in Malaysia and Thailand and on December 7 in Indonesia, Check More Details Here.

iQOO 11 Price Cuts on Amazon and Official Website:

iQOO 11 5G was launched in India in January 2023 at a initial price of Rs 59,999 for its 8GB+256GB variant and Rs 64,999 for its 16GB+256GB variant. After the launch of this smartphone, the company reduced the cost over time on its official website, Flipkart and Amazon. Currently, the 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant is available at Rs 49,999 on Amazon and iQOO website with up to 19% price cut. The device is listed on the website at Rs 61,999.

The iQOO 11 5G with 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is available on Amazon at Rs 51,999 with 22% off. The device is available at the same price on the company's official website. The device is offered at huge discounts and options on both websites, like NO Cost EMI, bank offers, and partner offers. The platforms also provide opportunities for getting additional discounts on the device. OnePlus Emerged As Top Android Smartphone Brand During Amazon Great India Festival 2023.

iQOO 11 5G offers a 2K 144Hz E6 AMOLED display, 50MP GN5 Ultra-Sensing camera, Extended RAM 3.0 support, and two colour options: Alpha and Legend. iQOO 12 5G will launch first in Malaysia and Thailand on 6 December, then in Indonesia on December 7, and finally in India on December 12.

