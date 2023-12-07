New Delhi, December 7: The iQOO 12 has become the world's first non-pixel smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The company will launch iQOO 12 in India on December 12, 2023. iQOO has confirmed that the iQOO 12 launching in India will also run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, making it the first phone in the country with Qualcomm's flagship mobile platform. iQOO has also launched its latest flagship, the iQOO 12, in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Price and specifications of iQOO 12 are also important for you to understand what is being offered by the company. Here are the details you need to know.

iQOO 12 Price

For India, leaks suggest that the 12GB + 256GB base variant could be priced around Rs. 52,999. The 16GB + 512GB model may carry a price tag of Rs. 57,999.

In Thailand, the sole 16GB + 512GB variant of the iQOO 12 is priced at THB 27,900 which is approx. Rs 66,000. In Malaysia, the same model costs RM 3,999 which is approx. Rs 71,300. The Indonesian pricing is set at IDR 10,999,000 which is approx. Rs 58,900. The smartphone comes in Black and White color options. Currently, only the top-end 16GB + 512GB memory configuration has gone official in these markets. iQOO 11 5G Price Cut Down As the iQOO 12 5G Launch Is Imminent: Check Latest Prices and Specifications Here.

iQOO 12 Standout Features

The iQOO 12 features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 3000 nits peak brightness. Powering the phone is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, there is up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. Smartphone Expected Launches in December 2023: From Realme GT 5 Pro to OnePlus 12R and Nothing Phone 2a, Know Details About Upcoming Smartphones.

For optics, the iQOO 12 offers a triple camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. It runs Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 in China and will come with Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 in India.

