iQoo has introduced a new colour variant of the iQoo 9 in India. The iQoo 9 Phoenix Orange is the third coloured variant in the lineup after Legend and Alpha, which were launched a couple of months ago. The prices for the iQoo 9 Phoenix (Orange) variant starts from Rs 42,990 for 8GB + 128GB variant, while the bigger 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 46,990. It's worth noting that these prices are the same as that of the other colour variants. iQOO Neo 6 To Be Launched on April 13, 2022; Check Details Here.

The main highlight of the phone is its colour changing capability when exposed to sunlight and other sources of UV rays transforming into different colours. The Chinese brand introduced the smartphone in the home market earlier this year. The handset has been listed on the official website as well as on Amazon.in.

Introducing - #iQOO95GPhoenixOrange. Through innovative technology, change the colour of the phone with the UV rays from the sunlight and turn #Silver-White to #PhoenixOrange! Starting at just ₹38,990* on https://t.co/N6ebKFfp83 pic.twitter.com/xE4ZlubygE — iQOO India (@IqooInd) April 5, 2022

In terms of specs, the iQoo 9 Phoenix (Orange) variant sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ E5 OLED display from Samsung carrying a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the skin, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM along with up to 256GB of internal storage.

iQoo 9 Phoenix Orange (Photo Credits: iQoo)

For photos and videos, the iQoo 9 gets a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP camera, a 13MP wide-angle lens, and a 13MP portrait lens with 2x optical zoom. Upfront, it sports a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It packs a 4,350mAh battery with 120W fast charging technology.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2022 10:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).