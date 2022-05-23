iQOO Neo 6 India Launch is set for May 31, 2022. The company has teased the smartphone on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date. The handset has also been listed on the Amazon India website, which confirms the availability of the smartphone via the e-commerce platform. iQOO Neo 6 is already launched in the Chinese market with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC but according to the Amazon teaser, the Indian variant will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 5G processor. iQOO Neo 6 India Launch, Price, Sale Date & Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

iQOO Neo 6 is likely to feature a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. As mentioned earlier, it will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

iQOO Neo 6 (Photo Credits: iQOO)

Guess who's ready to burst his enemies into flames and smash them in all his games! Watch @tsment_jonathan kill it in the virtual battlefield, coz he's got the #PowerToWin with #iQOONeo6 - Snapdragon 870 5G. Unleashing on 31.05.2022 @amazonIN#iQOO #AmazonSpecials pic.twitter.com/dY7YzLJGjH — iQOO India (@IqooInd) May 22, 2022

The handset could comprise a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP B&W snapper. Upfront, there might be a 16MP lens for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone will pack a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Moreover, iQOO Neo 6 is likely to run on Android 12 OS. Coming to the pricing, iQOO Neo 6 is likely to be priced at around Rs 30,000 in India.

