BBK Group-owned iQOO is rumoured to launch the Neo 6 smartphone in India soon. The handset was launched in China last month as the successor to the iQOO Neo 5. iQOO Neo 6 was recently spotted on the BGMI Open Challenge video, revealing its few key features. Ahead of the launch, a tipster has leaked the launch, price, sale date and key specifications of iQOO Neo 6 smartphone. iQOO Neo 6 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

According to the tipster, iQOO Neo 6 India launch will take place next week, and the sale will begin in the first week of June 2022. The handset is said to be priced at Rs 29,000 for the base model, whereas the top-end variant will cost Rs 31,000. It will be made available in two colours - dark nova and interstellar.

In terms of specifications, iQOO Neo 6 will sport a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The tipster has also revealed that the company could also introduce a Snapdragon 870+ processor variant. For photography, the device might feature a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP secondary shooter and a 2MP snapper. Upfront, there could be a 16MP selfie lens. The handset is likely to pack a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

