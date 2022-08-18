BBK Group-owned iQOO is rumoured to launch the Neo 7 smartphone soon. Ahead of its launch, key specifications of the handset have been leaked online by a tipster Digital Chat Station. The tipster shared key details of the smartphone on Weibo. According to the tipster, iQOO Neo 7 will get an FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. iQOO Neo 6 5G Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor. For photography, the device will sport a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX766V sensor. The smartphone will pack a 120W fast charging support, which will be an upgrade from the 80W fast charging support offered in the iQOO Neo 6 device.

Several other reports have claimed that the specifications of the iQOO Neo 7 will be identical to the iQOO 10. The iQOO 10 gets a 6.78-inch screen, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

