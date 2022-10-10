BBK Group-owned iQOO launched the iQOO Neo 6 earlier this year in China and India. Now, the smartphone maker is rumoured to introduce the iQOO Neo 7 device soon. Ahead of its launch, some specifications of the handset have been leaked online by tipster Panda. The leak suggests that the iQOO Neo 7 will come with a 5,000mAh battery. In addition to this, Panda has also revealed that the device will come with 120W fast charging support. iQOO Neo 6 5G Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

iQOO Neo 7 will be introduced as the successor to the iQOO Neo 6 smartphone. As a reminder, iQOO Neo 6 comes with 80W charging support. This is a significant upgrade over its predecessor. Previous leaks suggest iQOO Neo 7 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. It is said to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. iQoo Z6 44W To Go on Sale in India Tomorrow at 12 PM IST; Check Offers & Other Details.

For photography, iQOO Neo 7 is likely to get a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 12MP portrait snapper. It is said to come with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Connectivity options might include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and a Type-C port. Moreover, it will run on Android 13-based FunTouch OS. iQOO Neo 7 is rumoured to debut later this month in three colours. The handset is likely to start at around Rs 40,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2022 09:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).