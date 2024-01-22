New Delhi, January 22: iQOO has set the iQOO Neo 9 Pro launch date in India on February 22, 2024. Earlier, it was rumoured that the Chinese smartphone maker would launch the iQOO Neo 9 series, including the iQOO Neo 9 and iQOO Neo 9 Pro, in India; however, the company has only announced the date of the Neo 9 Pro model. iQOO confirmed the launch of its new device featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 50MP primary camera.

iQOO announced that it will introduce its Neo 9 Pro with a dual-colour leather design. The dual-tone design is unique compared to other devices in the market alone. The two "squircle" camera modules on the back also appear unique, offering a fresh design. Check the specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone before the launch. Apple Likely To Launch Its Biggest iPad Air With '12.9-Inch Display' in 2024: Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Colours:

Introducing the two powerful #iQOONeo9Pro variants. Tell us #iQOOFam, which one suits your style the best? Vote below.👇#PowerToWin pic.twitter.com/7qOPKKw4ja — Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) January 18, 2024

iQOO Neo 9 Pro to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2:

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Processor and Other Specifications

On January 21, iQOO India posted that the iQOO Neo 9 Pro will pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with up to 1.7 million AnTuTu score. The other confirmed specifications include Supercomputing Chip Q1 for increasing gaming performance and a premium dual-tone leather finish. So far, the company has only confirmed these specifications. However, according to the reports, the device is expected to have more specifications and features. Google Pixel 8 Series New ‘Minty Fresh’ Colour Variant Set To Be Unveiled on January 25; Know More Details.

According to the reports, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be launched with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that will offer up to 144Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the device will reportedly have a 50MP primary camera. iQOO CEO Nipun Marya confirmed that the Neo 9 Pro will have two colour options - Fiery Red and Conqueror Black. iQOO Neo 9 Pro Price in India will likely be higher than the model launched in China. The Chinese variant was launched at CNY 2999 (about Rs 35,444) for 12GB+256GB model, CNY 3,299 (about Rs 39,002) for 16GB+512GB model, CNY 3,599 (about Rs 41,594) and the top 16GB+1TB variant at CNY 3999 (about Rs 46, 216). The device will likely be the second-best choice for the flagship iQOO smartphone after iQOO 12 from the same company.

