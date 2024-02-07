iQOO Neo 9 Pro is set to be launched on February 22, 2024, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and dual-tone leather design. However, ahead of the launch, the iQOO has announced that the pre-booking for the iQOO Neo 9 Pro will start on February 8 at 12 PM on Amazon and iQOO's official Indian website. The smartphone will offer up to 1.7 million AnTuTu scores, a 50MP primary camera, and two colour options: Fiery Red (dual-tone) and Conqueror Black (single-tone). The official iQOO Neo 9 Pro Sale will go live on February 22. Realme 12 Pro Plus Featuring Transparent Back Panel To Launch Soon, CEO of Realme Europe Teases Picture of New Variant; Know More Details.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Pre-Booking Will Start on February 8 at Noon:

